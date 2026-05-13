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Amad Diallo Ivory CoastGetty
Gill Clark

Ivory Coast squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Ivory Coast
World Cup

All you need to know about Ivory Coast's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ivory Coast are heading for their first World Cup in 12 years after topping their qualification group ahead of Gabon for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Manager Emerse Fae knows his side will take on Ecuador, Germany and Curacao at the tournament as L’Elephants seek to make it out of the group phase for the very first time.

Yet Ivory Coast head into the tournament after being deposed as African champions. The holders made it to the quarter-finals of AFCON 2025 before being beaten by Egypt.

However, there's still plenty of talent within the Ivory Coast squad, with exciting youngsters such as Manchester United’s Amad Diallo and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande hoping to play a starring role this summer. 

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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    Goalkeepers

    Yahia Fofana and Alban Lafont are currently battling it out for the No. 1 spot for the Ivory Coast ahead of the tournament. Caykur Rizespor stopper Fofana appears to have the edge currently and has been impressing in the Turkish top flight.

    However, Lafont is also a reliable option and will give manager Fae a tough choice when it comes to selecting his No.1. The healthy competition between the two goalkeepers can only spell good news for Ivory Coast, with Fae no doubt hoping it brings out the best in both players. 

    Charleroi's Mohamed Kone looks set to be third choice at the World Cup.

    PlayerClub 
    Yahia Fofana Caykur Rizespor
    Mohamed KoneCharleroi
    Alban LafontPanathinaikos
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    Defenders

    There are plenty of familiar names in the Ivory Coast defence, with Premier League stars Emmanuel Agbadou and Willy Boly expected to be named in the squad, along with Roma ace Evan Ndicka, PSG forward Desire Doue’s brother Guela and Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande.

    Odilon Kossounou and Ghislain Konan both have bags of experienced and should make the cut, while Wilfried Singo is back in the fold and also hoping for a World Cup spot.

    Elsewhere, Istanbul Başakşehir defender Christopher Operi and Iberia 1999's Armel Zohouri look to be facing a battle to make the list after being dropped for Ivory Coast's March friendlies against South Korea and Scotland.

    PlayerClub 
    Emmanuel Agbadou  Wolves
    Clement Akpa Auxerre
    Ousmane DiomandeSporting Lisbon
    Guela DouéStrasbourg
    Jean-Ghislain Konan Gil Vicente
    Odilon KossounouAtalanta
    Evan NdickaRoma
    Wilfred SingoGalatasaray
    Willy BolyNottingham Forest
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    Midfielders

    There's plenty of talent in Ivory Coast's midfield, with the likes of Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana. Nottingham Forest's Sangare in particular is coming off an impressive season in the Premier League where his performances have fuelled speculation that Manchester United are keen on his services.

    There have been a few doubts over Kessie's international future after AFCON but he should continue to lead the team. Veteran midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is another player whose international future has been questioned by supporters but he was included in the squad for March's friendlies and should make it to the World Cup.

    Jean-Philippe Gbamin may miss out after being left out of the latest Ivory Coast call-up, while Parfait Guiagon has been included and Christ Inao Oula is another useful option for manager Fae.

    PlayerClub 
    Seko FofanaStade Rennais
    Parfait GuiagonCharleroi
    Franck KessieAl Ahli
    Christ OulaiTrabzonspor
    Ibrahim SangaréNottingham Forest
    Jean-Michael SeriNK Maribor
    Franck KessieAl-Ahli

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    Attackers

    Amad Diallo is the star name in the Ivory Coast attack and comes into the tournament after a strong season with Manchester United. The forward scored three goals from three starts at AFCON and he would love to maintain that kind of form at the World Cup.

    There will also be plenty of eyes on Yan Diomande at World Cup. The RB Leipzig has become a player in demand after catching the eye in the Bundesliga, with his exciting performances fuelling speculation about a big-money summer move.

    Sebastien Haller has struggled with injury in 2026 but should be included if he can prove his fitness, while winger Simon Adingra looks set for a recall to the Ivory Coast squad after being a surprise omission from the AFCON roster.

    Nicolas Pepe is also hoping for a call-up but has work to do. The former Arsenal man was initially left out of the squad for March's friendlies but then given a late call-up after Diomande was ruled out through injury.

    Youngsters Elye Wahi and Martial Godo are also pushing for World Cup spots. Wahi has obtained his Ivorian passport ahead of the tournament after switching his international allegiance and could still make the cut.

    PlayerClub 
    Simon AdingraMonaco
    Amad DialloMan Utd
    Yan DiomandeRB Leipzig
    Martial GodoStrasbourg
    Evann GuessandAston Villa
    Bazoumana ToureHoffenheim
    Benie TraoreBasle
    Elye WahiNice
    Nicolas PepeVillarreal
    Sebastien Haller Utrecht
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    Ivory Coast star players

    Amad Diallo dazzled at AFCON and Ivory Coast will be hoping for more of the same from the forward at World Cup 2026. The 22-year-old has also been a key presence for Manchester United this season, with his trickery on the wing and ability in front of goal making him a dangerous part of the Red Devils' attack.

    There will also be plenty of eyes on Yan Diomande at World Cup 2026 amid talk of a big-money move this summer. Premier League giants Liverpool are among several clubs tipped to go for Diomande and a strong performance in the USA, Mexico and Canada could see him snapped up before the start of the new domestic campaign.

    Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller is another player to look out for and may have a point to prove after missing AFCON due to injury. Haller recovered from cancer treatment to score the winner at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations final but is yet to feature at a World Cup. The 31-year-old has endured a tough season due to injury and has struggled to find his best form. However, if he can shake off his physical problems, he remains a potent attacking force for Ivory Coast.

  • Ivory CoastGetty

    Predicted Ivory Coast Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Manager Emerse Fae looks set to keep faith with Yahia Fofana ahead of Alban Lafont in goal for the World Cup. Having two top-class goalkeepers is a real boost for the team and means the position is in good hands for the tournament.

    Ivory Coast usually play a four-man backline that should consist of Guela Doue and Ghislain Konan as the two full-backs, with Atalanta's Odilon Kossounou partnering Roma defender Evan Ndicka in the heart of the backline.

    Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare should get the nod in midfield and will certainly be a player to watch at the tournament. Experienced skipper Franck Kessie will once again lead the team with Porto's Seko Fofana likely to complete the three-man midfield.

    Up front, there is plenty of talent to choose from and Ivory Coast should be fun to watch. Expect to see Amad Diallo and Yann Diomande on the flanks, with Sebastien Haller through the middle.

    Predicted Ivory Coast Starting XI for World Cup 2026 (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan; Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana; Amad Diallo, Sebastien Haller, Yan Diomande.