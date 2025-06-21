This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Italian government pass law giving match officials same level of protection as police officers with fans and players warned violence will lead to time behind bars Serie A Italy Individuals who commit acts of violence against football officials in Italy could face jail time after a law change from the government. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Serie A referees complain about rise in abuse

Italian government makes law change

Assaulting refs could now lead to jail time