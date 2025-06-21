This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Italian government pass law giving match officials same level of protection as police officers with fans and players warned violence will lead to time behind bars

Serie AItaly

Individuals who commit acts of violence against football officials in Italy could face jail time after a law change from the government.

  • Serie A referees complain about rise in abuse
  • Italian government makes law change
  • Assaulting refs could now lead to jail time
