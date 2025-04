This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It’s your national team and your country, and I didn’t like the decision' - USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard question Antonee Robinson's priorities following return for Fulham FA Cup Premier League A. Robinson Fulham USA The former USMNT stars expressed concern over the Fulham defender’s priorities after Robinson opted to miss the CONCACAF Nations League Howard and Donovan discuss the implications of Robinson's choice

Debate arises over player priorities in club vs. country decisions

Discussion highlights generational shift in USMNT player mentality Article continues below Next Match Premier League FUL LIV Match preview