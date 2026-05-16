In his statement, Lewandowski wrote: "After four years of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the sense that the job is done: four seasons, three league titles."
Translated by
It's official: Robert Lewandowski has confirmed his decision about his future at FC Barcelona
The Polish striker said: "I will never forget the affection the fans have shown me from the start. Catalonia is my home. Thank you to everyone I have met during these wonderful four years."
He also thanked President Joan Laporta, "who gave me the chance to experience the most incredible chapter of my career". He concluded by saying: "Barça is back where it belongs. Visca el Barça. Visca Catalunya."
- AFP
Where is Lewandowski heading?
The Polish forward joined Barcelona from FC Bayern Munich in 2022. In 191 competitive appearances for the Catalans, he has scored 119 goals and provided 24 assists.
Although Barca have reportedly offered the now 37-year-old a contract extension, the terms include a lower salary and less guaranteed playing time.
Several suitors are already emerging for the striker: clubs from the US and Saudi Arabia, plus, most notably, Juventus Turin, where he is reported to be a key target.
Lewandowski: A dream offer from Chicago?
The latest reports indicate that Lewandowski has received a highly attractive offer from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire. The club's sporting director, Gregg Broughton, has already gone public with their interest in the striker.
The reported figures are eye-catching: up to €15 million gross per season, with performance-related bonuses that could lift the total package to €20 million annually.
For Lewandowski, these terms, coupled with the chance to be the face of the league, could make the move across the Atlantic an attractive proposition.
- (C)Getty Images
Robert Lewandowski: Performance statistics at FC Barcelona
Competitive matches Goals Assists Yellow cards Yellow-red cards 189 119 24 14 1