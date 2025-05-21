Mic'd Up: The Apple TV+ analyst talked all things Club World Cup, and why MLS clubs could capitalize on the tournament

Taylor Twellman didn't know how to answer when asked about Leagues Cup in 2023. Back then, the competition, contested between MLS and Liga MX clubs, was still something of an unknown. How would this expanded thing work? Would anyone care? Twellman answered honestly: he had no idea.

But then things changed. Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami, led them to the trophy in his first season, and suddenly, the tournament was meaningful.

"I was asked that question about Leagues Cup in 2023. And I didn't know that answer," he tells GOAL. "I was like, 'Yeah. I mean, I know there's a rivalry with Mexico and the U.S. and all that.' I answered it very honestly, but then Messi showed up, and then it became this phenomenon."

Article continues below

Tellman, the former New England Revolution and USMNT forward has the same attitude about the upcoming the Club World Cup. FIFA's shiny new expanded tournament will come to the United States this summer, and although there is skepticism in some corners, Twellman thinks a similar thing could happen - especially given the caliber of teams coming to play.

"If the interest isn't there, I would be shocked," he adds.

It could be a particularly beneficial tournament for MLS, in particular. FIFA's pre-tournament transfer window for participating CWC teams might benefit the likes of Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and LAFC (should they qualify) make some moves in the transfer market. Meanwhile, any exposure to American soccer is a good thing.

"Do Seattle and Miami, and potentially LAFC, need a little bit of extra help for the tournament? So yeah, I mean, that gains my interest just naturally... All three clubs are usually aggressive in signing players," Twellman says.

And, perhaps most importantly, this thing could be good fun. Criticize in any way you will, but there is definitely an appeal to seeing two clubs that would otherwise never play each other meet on a big stage.

"It's like playing FIFA or EAFC online. You're like 'Let's play a random game, you'll be Atletico Madrid, and I'll be Seattle Sounders.' But, like, it's really going to happen," Twellman says.

The Apple TV analyst talked all things Club World Cup in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity