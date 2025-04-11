'Have enough to get over the line' - ESPN FC host Kay Murray on Harry Kane and Bayern Munich's Bundesliga ambitions, 'undeniable talent' of Gio Reyna, and Ballon d'Or race without 'a standout contender'

Mic'd Up: The ESPN FC host hails Bayern Munich's improvement, takes stock of Gio Reyna's struggles, and makes Ballon d'Or prediction

Kay Murray is as knowledgeable as anyone when it comes to European football. The English broadcaster and studio host has covered a bit of everything in her time as an on-air and sideline talent. These days, she's in the studio for ESPN FC, covering the madness of soccer on the continent, but focusing on the Bundesliga. It's an interesting year for her, with Bayern Munich returning to the top of the league.

"I find Bayern very interesting, and I feel that there's a lot more calm around them this season," she tells GOAL.

Part of the appeal, Murray says, has been the influence of Vincent Kompany. The manager wasn't among the favorites to take the job last summer, but has got the Bavarians back to winning ways in no time.

"It's crazy that this is somebody who wasn't even on the top five of the wish list to come in as Bayern coach," she says. "But I don't feel like we're really talking about that anymore, and I think that's a testament and credit to him. It kept getting mentioned in the beginning, but everything he's done to essentially steady the ship - because there's been a bit of chaos around Bayern - has put them in that light."

His credentials will be tested this weekend, though, when Bayern take on Borussia Dortmund in the latest iteration of Der Klassiker, with Bayern's Harry Kane continuing his quest for silverware. The match begins at 12:25 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes.

Dortmund are struggling this season, and will hope to rebound after a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. They may be playing for pride, but there is no way they will roll over for their biggest rivals.

"I wouldn't say for sure that Bayern will win this one. But then there's part of it that thinks if they do win it, it will be a blowout. That's the thing. It goes back to that Dortmund thing, but I think there might be a little bit of life in the old dog yet with Borussia Dortmund," she says.

Either way, it will make for a fascinating watch. Murray talked German football, Gio Reyna, Ballon d'Or and more in Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.