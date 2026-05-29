It's a curious scenario: Could a German coach soon replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace?

Talks are reportedly underway between the English Premier League club and Toppmöller. The 45-year-old, sacked by Eintracht Frankfurt in January, is ready for a new challenge. In recent weeks, his name has also been linked with SSC Napoli and VfL Wolfsburg.

Should he take charge at newly crowned Conference League winners Crystal Palace, it would create a curious situation. Back in Frankfurt, his first top-flight head-coaching role, Toppmöller replaced Glasner in summer 2023. The Austrian had left Eintracht Frankfurt—with whom he had won the 2022 Europa League—after the 2022/23 campaign.

Six months later he moved to Palace, guiding the Londoners to FA Cup success in 2025 and now to the Conference League crown. Yet back in January, during a difficult run, Glasner announced he would not extend his contract, which expires this June. The 51-year-old's next move is still undecided; he was recently linked with Bayer Leverkusen, but the Werkself have now reportedly chosen Andoni Iraola, who recently guided AFC Bournemouth to a strong Premier League campaign and is ready for a new challenge.