She writes that both Borussia Dortmund and the striker want to part ways this summer, despite his contract running until 2028. The club is working to secure Duranville's exit, as he "barely features" in the German runners-up's plans.
Translated by
Is this the disappointing conclusion to a misunderstanding? A highly touted prospect appears poised to leave BVB once again
The report mentions interest from France in the winger but stops short of naming any specific clubs.
Duranville joined Dortmund in early 2023 at the age of 16 for an €8.5 million transfer fee from Belgian top-flight side RSC Anderlecht. At the time, he was regarded as a prodigious talent and a great hope for the future, partly because his then-teammate Vincent Kompany had hailed him as a potential Ballon d'Or winner.
- Getty Images
BVB coach Niko Kovac had a word with Julien Duranville.
In Dortmund, however, Duranville failed to live up to the high expectations. Recurrent injury problems disrupted the talented player's rhythm, with several muscle injuries costing him more than 40 appearances in the BVB shirt.
Reports also suggest that his commitment, body language and demeanour have "disappointed" the Borussia management on several occasions, and in December coach Niko Kovac said, "We are at BVB, and there are some really good players at BVB. He is one of them, but the others are better."
A loan spell was meant to reignite his career after only two appearances for Dortmund's reserves in the first half of the season, but that, too, floundered. Duranville spent the second half of last term with Swiss top-flight side FC Basel, making 17 competitive outings yet contributing only two goals and one assist.
Julien Duranville's statistics at BVB
Appearances Appearances over 90 minutes Goals Assists Yellow cards Professionals 27 0 1 1 3 Reserve 4 0 0 2 1