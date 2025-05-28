This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Intoxicated' Nicolo Zaniolo allegedly hospitalised two Roma youth players after 'violent' outburst as ex-Aston Villa star also accused of urinating in dressing room N. Zaniolo Roma Fiorentina Serie A Aston Villa Roma have accused an "intoxicated" Nicolo Zaniolo of hospitalising two of their youth players and urinating in their dressing room. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Zaniolo accused of assaulting Roma youth players

Fiorentina winger allegedly 'intoxicated'

Ex-Aston Villa man releases statement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask