Inter: rumours circulating about Palestra – Chivu has dropped a hint

January provided a very clear indication: during the winter transfer window, Inter set about looking for a right-back who could fulfil the role of a fifth man in a different way to Dumfries.

The Nerazzurri were looking for an attacking winger who could cover the entire flank, a player with the same quality as Luis Henrique going forward, but with a greater ability to drive forward and beat his man than the Brazilian. Cristian Chivu was prepared to accept a few defensive shortcomings, which could be addressed with time, dedication and hard work. It was on this basis that Inter attempted to sign Moussa Diaby, a player whom Al-Ittihad decided to keep in order not to disrupt their attacking line-up, which had already seen Benzema leave.