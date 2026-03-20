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CM palestra inter

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Inter: rumours circulating about Palestra – Chivu has dropped a hint

The Nerazzurri were also on the lookout for a winger in January, and they may return to the transfer market in the summer to address gaps in their squad

January provided a very clear indication: during the winter transfer window, Inter set about looking for a right-back who could fulfil the role of a fifth man in a different way to Dumfries.

The Nerazzurri were looking for an attacking winger who could cover the entire flank, a player with the same quality as Luis Henrique going forward, but with a greater ability to drive forward and beat his man than the Brazilian. Cristian Chivu was prepared to accept a few defensive shortcomings, which could be addressed with time, dedication and hard work. It was on this basis that Inter attempted to sign Moussa Diaby, a player whom Al-Ittihad decided to keep in order not to disrupt their attacking line-up, which had already seen Benzema leave. 

  • THE GROWTH OF THE GYM

    A winger who needs to be moulded, then. Someone very different from Dumfries. At least that’s what Diaby represented – a specific request from Chivu, who went to great lengths to sign him, right up until just minutes before the team took to the pitch in Cremona. What will happen in the future? At Viale della Liberazione, they are clear about the team’s needs; a player like Diaby has been missing for several seasons, despite the Nerazzurri having tried on several occasions to bring someone like him into the squad.


    In the meantime, however, another very interesting prospect is emerging in Italy, though his characteristics are too different from Diaby’s: we’re talking about Marco Palestra, a player owned by Atalanta, who has spent this season as a first-team regular at Cagliari.

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  • A hefty bill

    At Appiano Gentile, they have been keeping a close eye on Palestra, but as things stand, despite the interest, the Atalanta winger does not appear to be a priority. Firstly because he does not possess the qualities Chivu is looking for, but this could be overcome if Dumfries were to leave in the summer, given that back in January, had the Dutchman departed, the Nerazzurri would have moved for the Norton-Cuffy and Diaby duo – one with more defensive attributes, the other more attacking.


    But as we were saying, regarding Palestra, the other major issue could be the transfer fee: Atalanta fully intend to wait, see what happens with the national team and start a bidding war. The starting price is €40 million, a figure Inter were willing to put on the table for Diaby in January, opting instead to save money on the more defensive winger, namely Norton-Cuffy.

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