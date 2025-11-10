Inter president and Milan mayor slam prosecutors amid 'bid-rigging' investigation into €197m San Siro sale

Milan and Inter completed the €197 million (£165m/$215m) purchase of the San Siro Stadium and surrounding land from the Municipality of Milan, ending 77 years of municipal ownership. The deal is a historic milestone allowing both Serie A clubs to move ahead with plans for a new, modern arena designed by Foster + Partners and MANICA Architecture. Foster + Partners are the same company that are working on the new Manchester United stadium, which is being touted to become the largest football stadium in UK.

But celebrations were quickly clouded by controversy. Just one hour after the deed was signed, the Milan prosecutor’s office announced an investigation into alleged bid-rigging during the sale process. Inter president Marotta voiced his frustration at the Football Business Forum, saying: “The deed was signed at noon, and an hour later, the investigation opened. This is Italy.”

Calling the deal “a historic event” and “a step towards financial self-sufficiency,” Marotta criticised the timing of the probe as symbolic of Italy’s slow-moving bureaucracy compared to Europe’s efficiency.