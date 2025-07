This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Inter fed up with 'phantom' transfer offers 'that never arrive' with decisive Hakan Calhanoglu talks scheduled amid Fenerbahce interest H. Calhanoglu Inter Galatasaray Fenerbahce Serie A Transfers Frustration is mounting at Inter as Hakan Calhanoglu's future remains unresolved amid persistent transfer rumours and a lack of official bids. No concrete bids received for Calhanoglu despite speculation

Inter schedule decisive talks to clarify midfielder’s future

Club open to offers but player likely to resume training Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask