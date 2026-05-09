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Ryan Tolmich

Inter Miami player ratings vs Toronto FC: Lionel Messi becomes fastest MLS player to reach 100 goal contributions in impressive attacking performance

Player ratings
L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
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Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF
Toronto FC

The Argentine was at his very best on Saturday as he ran circles around a weakened TFC team and made history in the process.

It doesn't take much for Lionel Messi to create his own showcase, especially in MLS. He's been doing it for years at the highest level, producing performances defined by dominance. All of the ingredients were there Saturday and, unsurprisingly, Messi did what he does best: dominate.

Facing a wounded Toronto FC team, Messi scored one, assisted two, and set up another in a 4-2 Inter Miami win in Canada. Messi's goal was the fourth of the bunch, and the other three came from some of Miami's most recognizable stars: Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Reguillon, all of whom benefitted from moments of Messi magic. There has been plenty of that magic since Messi arrived, as, with his performance on Saturday, he became the fastest MLS player to reach 100 goal contributions.

De Paul's goal came first as he pounced on a blocked Messi free kick in the first half. Then came Suarez, who was teed up by his longtime Barcelona running mate 10 minutes into the second half. Then, three minutes after assisting substitute Reguilon, Messi got his goal in the 75th minute, putting the game to bed with an emphatic exclamation point.

Miami needed it, too. Sloppy defending led to two Toronto FC goals from Emilio Aristizabal, putting something of a defensive damper on a near-perfect attacking day. Without many of their own regulars, Toronto FC didn't have enough to stop Miami, though. Few teams can, in truth, and Messi's performances like this are generally the reason why.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from BMO Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (7/10):

    Made some massive saves in key moments and can't be faulted for either of the two goals. One of his steadier performances since arriving at the club.

    Noah Allen (6/10):

    Nothing flashy, but in truth, Miami rarely need anything flashy out of their fullbacks, given the talent ahead of them

    Micael (7/10):

    Saw a lot of the ball in the buildup and took the right sort of risks with it. Did the same when Toronto had the ball, too.

    Gonzalo Lujan (6/10):

    Generally solid at the back, but could have done a bit better with Aristizabal on his second goal.

    Facundo Mura (7/10):

    So active on that right-hand side, threatening when he had the ball and winning it back a few times when the Herons needed him to.

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    Midfield

    Telasco Segovia (6/10):

    The least involved of the midfielders, but not bad by any stretch.

    Yannick Bright (8/10):

    Absolutely monstrous defensively. Won't get as much credit as the goalscorers, but he was every bit as vital to the win.

    Rodrigo de Paul (8/10):

    Popped up with his goal at the perfect time, benefitting from a sixth sense to latch onto Messi's blocked free kick. Helped run the midfield, too, in a standout performance.

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    Attack

    Luis Suarez (8/10):

    Should have had an assist in the first half, but Messi uncharacteristically put it wide. The Argentine made up for it by assisting his longtime friend early in the second half to start the onslaught

    German Berterame (6/10):

    Seemingly, the only Miami player not to have a signature moment. Closest he got was an ugly collision with Luka Gavran.

    Lionel Messi (9/10):

    Where do you even begin? Spent the whole afternoon setting up his friends before getting a goal of his own to make it four. This was Messi at his best: unselfish, decisive, and, ultimately, unstoppable.

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    Subs & Manager

    Sergio Reguilon (8/10):

    A sign of what's to come? Has been limited by injury, but his finish was a good showcase of the quality he brings.

    David Ayala (4/10):

    Totally wiffed on a pass, allowing Toronto FC to get their goal. An absolutely calamitous way to give up a goal, and Ayala will be thankful the game was well out of reach when it happened.

    Preston Plambeck (6/10):

    Just a few touches for the youngster.

    Daniel Pinter (N/A):

    Hardly saw the ball.

    Guillermo Hoyos (7/10):

    Sometimes, it is as simple as putting the pieces on the field and letting them do their thing. Hoyos got that part spot on in this one, and he'll have some lessons to impart on his team going forward, which always helps a coach who's trying to build.

Major League Soccer
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FC Cincinnati
CIN
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Inter Miami CF
MIA
Major League Soccer
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Charlotte FC
CLT
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Toronto FC
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