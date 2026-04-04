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Injury-plagued Paul Pogba finally in line to make return for Monaco after four-month absence
Long road to recovery for Pogba
The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder has been sidelined with a persistent calf issue. This injury has limited his impact significantly this season, as he has managed only 30 minutes of Ligue 1 action so far. His last appearance in competitive play for the club dates back to December 5, during a trip to face Brest. But the signs of his recovery became evident on March 26, when he featured for 25 minutes and even found the back of the net during a friendly match against Brentford's U23 side.
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Back in the frame for Marseille clash
Manager Sebastien Pocognoli has confirmed that the 33-year-old is now a serious option for the upcoming Ligue 1 match against Marseille. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Pocognoli provided a promising update on the Frenchman's fitness levels. "He is available," the Belgian technician explained. "There are still three sessions left, but he has been training continuously with the group since the start of the international break. Given the positive process, it's a possibility he'll be in the squad, yes. If he's not there, it will mean we've decided together that everything isn't quite ready for him to play in a league match yet. For now, there are no contraindications and things are going well. It's still open."
Pocognoli ignores the noise
Questions were raised regarding the players' decision to spend their time off in Spain, but Pocognoli was quick to dismiss any concerns about their professionalism. The Monaco boss focused entirely on the results seen on the training pitch at La Turbie rather than social media activity or travel itineraries. "I won't comment on the players' free time,"Pocognoli said. "It's their private life. All I can say is that it has certainly been productive because they trained well this week. As long as they come back with the right mindset and perform well in La Turbie, in our bubble, there's no problem for me."
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Impact on the final stretch of Ligue 1
Monaco currently sits in sixth place in the standings, three points behind Marseille, who occupy the last of Champions League qualification spot. The potential return of a player of Pogba's caliber could be the catalyst Monaco needs for the final weeks of the season. Having only featured for half an hour in the league, his freshness and experience will be vital assets for Pocognoli. With three training sessions remaining before the Sunday night kick-off, the medical staff will continue to monitor Pogba's reaction to increased workloads.