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Chris Burton

Igor Tudor SACKED by Tottenham after just seven games in 44 days as dismal Nottingham Forest defeat proves to be final straw

I. Tudor
Tottenham
Premier League

Igor Tudor has been sacked by Tottenham after just seven games across 44 days at the helm, with his forgettable spell as interim boss being brought to a close. Former Juventus and Marseille manager Tudor was appointed by Spurs on February 13 as successor to Thomas Frank, but has been moved on with the threat of Premier League relegation continuing to loom over the north London outfit.

  • Spurs announce Tudor's departure

    Spurs said in a statement on the club’s official website: “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

    “We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.”

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