'If there were a bad relationship, I would separate him from the group' - Monterrey's Martin Demichelis denies any issues with Sergio Canales

Rayados will host Pumas this Sunday in a do-or-die match for a spot in the Liguilla - the winner will face Toluca in the quarterfinals

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Canales hasn’t played since Matchday 13 due to various injuries

Sergio Ramos and Óliver Torres are also expected to return

Pumas have never managed a victory at Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱