'I wouldn’t let them be in the same division' - La Liga president Javier Tebas believes multi-team ownership is ruining Liga MX
Groups like Grupo Pachuca, Grupo Orlegi, TV Azteca and Grupo Caliente have been under public scrutiny for owning multiple teams.
- Tebas stated that Liga MX is not seen worldwide
- He mentioned that the league should separate from the FMF
- The president of LaLiga said that with proper organization, Liga MX would be top