WATCH: USMNT starlet Noahkai Banks' stunning run and assist in Augsburg's win against FC Koln

Although he didn't play during his only USMNT call-up in the fall, Banks' club form could have him in the World Cup picture even as he seeks his first cap. Since that initial camp in September, Banks has emerged as a crucial starter for FC Augsburg, starting 18 Bundesliga matches for the club while coming off the bench in a two more.

Back in the fall, USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino said Banks had the potential to be the best centerback in Germany or perhaps even Europe. When asked about that comment on a recent roundtable with reporters, Banks said he had a lot of work to do to not just reach that level, but earn his place with the USMNT in general.

"It was a great compliment," the 19-year-old said, "but I know I have to work a lot to get there. I'm not there yet. It's been great, but I'm not there yet."