Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
VfL Wolfsburg v FC Augsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

WATCH: USMNT starlet Noahkai Banks' stunning run and assist in Augsburg's win against FC Koln

U.S. Men's National Team rising star Noahkai Banks followed up an incredible run with a fantastic assist on Friday as he helped lead Augsburg to a 2-0 win over FC Koln. Banks assisted the first of the two Augsburg goals and it was the center back who did all the hard work to set up the goal.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-AUGSBURG-LEVERKUSENAFP

    What happened

    Banks' big moment came in the 55th minute with the two clubs deadlocked at 0-0. After receiving the ball on the right-hand side of the field, Banks blitzed past a defender and darted toward the end line. Then, the teenager cut inside and played a ball right across goal to Rodrigo Ribeiro, who was there to tap home to make it 1-0.

    Alexis Claude went on to make it 2-0 in the 95th minute, with Banks earning a yellow card while helping his side maintain a clean sheet in the win. 

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • Noahkai Banks, USMNTGetty

    Banks' rise

    Although he didn't play during his only USMNT call-up in the fall, Banks' club form could have him in the World Cup picture even as he seeks his first cap. Since that initial camp in September, Banks has emerged as a crucial starter for FC Augsburg, starting 18 Bundesliga matches for the club while coming off the bench in a two more.

    Back in the fall, USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino said Banks had the potential to be the best centerback in Germany or perhaps even Europe. When asked about that comment on a recent roundtable with reporters, Banks said he had a lot of work to do to not just reach that level, but earn his place with the USMNT in general.

    "It was a great compliment," the 19-year-old said, "but I know I have to work a lot to get there. I'm not there yet. It's been great, but I'm not there yet."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Noahkai Banks-augsburg-usa-20250201(C)Getty Images

    What comes next?

    With Friday's win, Augsburg find themselves in the top half of the Bundesliga, sitting ninth in the league with three points in their pocket to kickstart this weekend's round of matches. Up next will be a tougher test, though, as they face fifth-place RB Leipzig on March 5.