Getty Images Sport Huge blow for Inter as Benjamin Pavard - who scored crucial goal that dumped Harry Kane & Bayern out of Champions League - to miss semi-final showdown with Barcelona B. Pavard Barcelona vs Inter Barcelona Inter Champions League Inter have been rocked by the news that Benjamin Pavard is set to miss their Champions League semi-final first-leg meeting with Barcelona. Pavard suffered an ankle sprain against Roma

Frenchman set to miss out against Barca

Frenchman set to miss out against Barca

Inter also awaiting news on Marcus Thuram's availability