This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Oh, no!' - How Real Madrid star Arda Guler inadvertently turned Cristiano Ronaldo into Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' mode C. Ronaldo A. Guler Portugal Real Madrid Turkiye European Championship LaLiga Real Madrid star Arda Guler has revealed how he inadvertently turned Cristiano Ronaldo into Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' mode. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pair crossed paths at Euro 2024

Turkish star idolises Portuguese GOAT

Never got his post-match chat Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe