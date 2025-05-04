How much is promotion to the Championship worth to Wrexham? Financial prize breakdown explained

Success on the field equals success off the field in soccer and Wrexham are set to benefit following promotion.

The English Football League has been enlivened by the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to Wrexham, whose charisma and Hollywood status have undoubtedly added to the glamour of the competitions they compete in.

The club has ambitions of reaching - and even winning - the Premier League and recently took another step on that journey, securing promotion to the Championship, with The Red Dragons doing back-to-back-to-back promotions.

While the holy grail of the Premier League remains the chief aim, promotion to the Championship is nevertheless still rewarding, with financial benefits attached. Here, GOAL takes a look at how much Wrexham stand to earn after getting out of League One.