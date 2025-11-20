How did we get here? A look at the season across the league, and how Gotham FC and Washington Spirit reached the NWSL Championship

This season saw one dominant team, the Kansas City Current, set itself apart during the regular season. The Current secured the Shield in record time based on the number of games remaining, and left a whopping 21-point gap between themselves and the second-place Washington Spirit.

Below them, things were much more competitive. Second-place Spirit and eighth-place Gotham (who meet in this weekend’s final) were separated by just eight points in the table, with every playoff team jockeying for a spot in the top four through the final weekends. At the close of another sound season on the business end, debate is swirling once again surrounding the league’s salary cap, and whether it hinders the NWSL's ability to retain marquee USWNT talents like Trinity Rodman, who may head overseas soon, or Alyssa Thompson, who recently did.

With a recent ESPN survey indicating a plurality of NWSL General Managers (85%) believe the 3.5 million dollar cap disadvantages NWSL when competing with top international clubs, it will be interesting to see how the league does, or does not, adjust. Of course, the impetus for players moving overseas to compete during portions of their career rests on more factors than the salary cap. And NWSL continues to accrue top international players, including Spanish striker Esther, German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, French forward Delphine Cascarino, Malawian forward and league top scorer Temwa Chawinga, award-winning Zambian forward Barbra Banda, an ever-expanding cadre of Brazilian international talents and much more.

To illustrate, this year’s final features players from 14 countries represented, compared to just five countries in 2013. NWSL’s 13th season will also be its last with 14 teams, as Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC prepare to launch in just a few months.