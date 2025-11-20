+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Megan Swanick

How did we get here? A look at the season across the league, and how Gotham FC and Washington Spirit reached the NWSL Championship

NWSL Playoffs have been nothing short of exciting and now No. 2 Washington Spirit and No. 8 Gotham FC meet in the NWSL Championship.

This season saw one dominant team, the Kansas City Current, set itself apart during the regular season. The Current secured the Shield in record time based on the number of games remaining, and left a whopping 21-point gap between themselves and the second-place Washington Spirit. 

Below them, things were much more competitive. Second-place Spirit and eighth-place Gotham (who meet in this weekend’s final) were separated by just eight points in the table, with every playoff team jockeying for a spot in the top four through the final weekends. At the close of another sound season on the business end, debate is swirling once again surrounding the league’s salary cap, and whether it hinders the NWSL's ability to retain marquee USWNT talents like Trinity Rodman, who may head overseas soon, or Alyssa Thompson, who recently did. 

With a recent ESPN survey indicating a plurality of NWSL General Managers (85%) believe the 3.5 million dollar cap disadvantages NWSL when competing with top international clubs, it will be interesting to see how the league does, or does not, adjust. Of course, the impetus for players moving overseas to compete during portions of their career rests on more factors than the salary cap. And NWSL continues to accrue top international players, including Spanish striker Esther, German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, French forward Delphine Cascarino, Malawian forward and league top scorer Temwa Chawinga, award-winning Zambian forward Barbra Banda, an ever-expanding cadre of Brazilian international talents and much more. 

To illustrate, this year’s final features players from 14 countries represented, compared to just five countries in 2013. NWSL’s 13th season will also be its last with 14 teams, as Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC prepare to launch in just a few months.

    The playoffs

    Jaedyn Shaw doesn’t think Gotham are underdogs, but the biggest story of the postseason has been Gotham’s compelling run to the final, which saw them topple the record-setting Shield winners in the first round. With a goal from Shaw, seven saves from Ann-Katrin Berger, and a last-minute match-winner from Katie Stengel, Gotham secured a historic 2-1 victory before heading to Orlando to beat the reigning champions 1-0 with another goal (also in the final moments of the game) from Jaedyn Shaw. 

    In its fifth season, Racing Louisville secured their first-ever playoff berth and gave the Washington Spirit a tough test at Audi Field. In front of a sold out crowd, the Spirit required Aubrey Kingsbury to make seven saves before making two more in the penalty shootout to secure the victory. In the semifinal, they hosted the three-time champions Portland and locked down a much safer 2-0 win to reach their second straight final.

    The championship

    The 2021 NWSL Champions, Washington Spirit, have faced their share of challenges throughout 2025, but have been the steadier team overall, maintaining a firm hold on second place behind Kansas City, and come into Saturday’s final as the favorites. Star forward Trinity Rodman, who’s been limited by various injuries throughout the season, is still returning to full fitness and might be a factor off the bench in the Championship. 

    But, Washington has proven plenty capable, even without their USWNT star. 

    Rose Kouassi and Gift Monday have proven to be a dynamic combination, with the former assisting the latter in goals for both of their playoff games this postseason. Croix Bethune contributed the team’s other postseason goal, and is one of five players that notched four or more goals this season for the Spirit. Bolstering their attacking plaudits is Defender of the Year nominee Tara McKeown and a reliable resource in goal in Aubrey Kingsbury. Gotham have made a blistering run to the final, relying on a roster rife with talent and a never-say-die spirit that’s seen them secure last-minute, match-winning goals against higher-ranked opponents while playing on the road in both matches. 

    Washington might be the favorites on paper, but Gotham has momentum on their side, and will be playing on the road for a third-straight match against a team that’s out of its home environment for the first time in the playoffs. Esther’s fitness, and ability to snap a five-game scoreless run will be key to victory. The Spanish striker finished the season with a team high 13 goals (second most in the league behind Temwa Chawinga) and has scored trophy-winning goals for Gotham twice before, including in the 2023 Championship. Shaw, who join Gotham in the summer, has been pivotal this postseason, and like Washington’s Gift Monday, has scored in both their playoff matches so far.  Emily Sonnett’s leadership in the backline, and Ann-Katrin Berger’s in the goal behind her, will be pivotal to Gotham’s chances as well.