'We've made a much higher offer' - Victor Osimhen told he must decide 'as soon as possible' as Galatasaray insist they have outbid Man Utd for Napoli striker
Victor Osimhen has been told to make up his mind about his future by Galatasaray's vice-president as the Turkish club hope to land the striker.
- Galatasaray claim to have made the highest offer
- United and other clubs still in contention
- Osimhen yet to decide and currently on holiday