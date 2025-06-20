This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'We've made a much higher offer' - Victor Osimhen told he must decide 'as soon as possible' as Galatasaray insist they have outbid Man Utd for Napoli striker V. Osimhen Galatasaray SSC Napoli Manchester United Serie A Victor Osimhen has been told to make up his mind about his future by Galatasaray's vice-president as the Turkish club hope to land the striker. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Galatasaray claim to have made the highest offer

United and other clubs still in contention

Osimhen yet to decide and currently on holiday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask