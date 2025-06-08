This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'Marsch has these players playing – and rightfully so – with a chip on their shoulder' – Herculez Gomez praises Jesse Marsch’s Canada for stronger buy-in than Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT CONCACAF Gold Cup J. Marsch M. Pochettino USA Canada The former USMNT striker indicated that the USMNT might feel a sense of envy regarding the stable player pool Marsch has established at Canada American analyst points to Marsch's ability to build cohesive environment with Canadian team

USMNT struggling with consistent player availability for important competitions

Pochettino's recent comments about "hunger" and "aggression" highlight systemic issues