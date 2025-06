This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'They let Mauricio Pochettino down' – Herculez Gomez defends USMNT boss after 2-1 loss to Turkey CONCACAF Gold Cup USA Turkiye The former USMNT striker has defended the head coach following the 2-1 loss, suggesting individual player errors were primarily responsible Gomez acknowledges need for culture change

He highlights positive first-half performance despite a depleted lineup

Former striker places blame on player execution Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next matches Friendlies USA SUI Match preview Friendlies MEX TUR Match preview