Around an hour before this Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern, a distinct whiff of Pep Guardiola suddenly swept through the Parc des Princes. The line-ups had just been posted, and Konrad Laimer was missing from the Bayern squad; instead, Alphonso Davies was included. Confirmed: Koan Konny!
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He took a risk against PSG! Vincent Kompany avoids a harsh verdict at Bayern Munich
For no apparent reason, manager Vincent Kompany altered the back four that had excelled in numerous top-flight matches this season, making the switch in the very biggest game of all. The move inevitably recalled his mentor, Pep Guardiola, who once declared, "The more special the match, the more special the tactics must be." During his three years at Bayern Munich, the Catalan coach was criticised for overthinking—even over-managing—big games.
In the 2014 Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, he imposed a high-risk 4-2-3-1 with Bastian Schweinsteiger and Toni Kroos as a double-six, despite the key players' misgivings. Instead of overturning the 1-0 first-leg deficit, Bayern were hit on the break and crushed 4-0. Two years later, in the first leg of the semi-final against Atlético Madrid, he surprisingly left out Thomas Müller and Franck Ribéry, preferring Uli Hoeneß's favourite, Juan Bernat. Bayern lost 0-1 and were ultimately eliminated once again.
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FC Bayern: Laimer and Stanisic rank among the season's biggest winners.
So now it's Kompany and Davies instead of Laimer. Why did he do that? After all, Laimer and his like-minded counterpart Josip Stanisic are among the unsung heroes of this impressive season. Both impress as tenacious tacklers and, above all, as driving forces in attack. Laimer has already racked up 15 points this season, while Stanisic has scored ten.
Lately the only debate has been which of them will occupy the left or right side. "We discuss this at least once a week in our coaching room," Kompany revealed last week. "None of us knows whether Konrad or Stani is better on the left or the right. If you ask me which of the two plays best on the left and which on the right, it's almost impossible to answer. For us, that's a luxury."
Against PSG, however, Kompany surprisingly opted out of that luxury and chose Davies instead. The former first-choice left-back had been sidelined for months with a cruciate ligament tear. Following his comeback in December, he suffered several physical setbacks, and there was even speculation at times about a summer transfer. Most recently, Davies had made a positive impact coming off the bench and had started two Bundesliga matches in a row. Many assumed his inclusion was merely to rest Laimer and Stanisic—they were wrong.
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Vincent Kompany relied on Alphonso Davies' pace
By introducing Davies, Kompany prioritised pace, effectively adapting to the opposition rather than sticking rigidly to his original game plan. The move exposed him to potential criticism: if it backfired, he risked the ultimate managerial verdict—"mismanaged"—just as Guardiola once did.
Shortly before half-time, Davies did concede a penalty—ultimately justified—with a debatable handball that Ousmane Dembélé converted to give Paris a 3-2 lead. Apart from that, however, the full-back delivered a decent shift, and the whiff of Guardiola quickly faded at the Parc des Princes. Although the move did not prove decisive, Kompany cannot be accused of being "out-coached".
Davies looked sharp and controlled his left flank better against Desire Doué than the Bavarians' weakest link, Stanisic, contained Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the right. The Canadian also launched Munich's opening counter-attack, heading clear in his own box before sparking the move that won the 1-0 penalty.
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FC Bayern: Who will start in the return leg against PSG?
Nevertheless, Aaron Danks, standing in for the suspended Kompany on the touchline, replaced him at half-time. Laimer came on but never quite hit his stride. In the build-up to the 2-4, he left his flank exposed. He showed attacking intent but completed only 74% of his passes; Stanisic's 75% was barely better. Davies, by contrast, boasted a 96% pass accuracy, the highest in Munich's starting XI.
With the return leg in Munich next Wednesday, the full-back spots are up for grabs. Kompany could drop Stanisic and deploy Laimer on the right, a role he fills just as effectively as on the left.