He's even passed his medical! BVB appear to have secured their first major summer signing

On the same day, however, Bild reported that the Austrian Bundesliga club was holding out for a higher fee than the previously agreed €20 million for Gadou. According to the story, Salzburg wanted a base transfer fee of roughly €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million. Sporting director Ole Book and Lars Ricken quickly put a stop to that.

Bild now reports that an agreement has been reached with Salzburg on a transfer fee of €19.5 million, with a maximum of €4.5 million in add-ons.

Gadou has already bid farewell to Salzburg's supporters on Instagram: "I leave with lasting memories, moments I will never forget and, above all, the wonderful people I have had the privilege of getting to know. My thanks go to the coaches, the staff, my teammates and everyone at the club who, directly or indirectly, were part of my time here."

The 1.95-metre centre-back joined Salzburg from Paris Saint-Germain's youth set-up in 2024 and went on to make 33 competitive appearances this season, including several in the Europa League.

In Dortmund the 19-year-old will strengthen the injury-hit centre of defence. With Niklas Süle retired, Emre Can sidelined long-term and Nico Schlotterbeck's future unresolved, BVB urgently needed defensive cover.