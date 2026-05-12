Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of highly rated centre-back Joane Gadou. The 19-year-old completes his move from RB Salzburg after successfully undergoing his medical on Monday.
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"He'll hit the ground running": BVB secures first major summer signing
On the same day, however, Bild reported that the Austrian Bundesliga club was holding out for a higher fee than the €20 million already agreed for Gadou. According to the story, Salzburg wanted a base transfer fee of roughly €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million. Sporting director Ole Book and Lars Ricken quickly put a stop to that. Bild now reports that an agreement has been reached with Salzburg on a €19.5 million fee, with a maximum of €4.5 million in add-ons. Gadou will sign a five-year contract.
"We have known Joane for a very long time and have been monitoring him since his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Joane will strengthen our squad and play an important role for us right from the start of the new season. We are convinced of his qualities and see enormous potential for his sporting development," Ricken explained in the press release. "Joane is a modern, physically strong centre-back. He has good build-up play, is extremely quick and still has room for development. With his skills, Joane is an ideal addition to our defence," Book emphasised.
Gadou himself said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be part of the BVB family and can't wait to wear the black and yellow shirt for the first time. Together with my teammates, the whole club and our incredible fans, I want to be successful in the coming years."
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BVB sign Gadou: "He's already further ahead than Dayot Upamecano at this age"
Gadou has officially bid farewell to Salzburg's supporters. "I leave with lasting memories, moments I will never forget and, above all, the wonderful people I have had the privilege of getting to know. My thanks go to the coaches, the staff, my teammates and everyone at the club who, directly or indirectly, played a part in my time here," he wrote on Instagram.
The 1.95 m centre-back joined Salzburg from Paris Saint-Germain's youth set-up in 2024, and went on to make 33 competitive appearances for the club this season, including several in the Europa League.
In Dortmund the 19-year-old is poised to strengthen the injury-hit back line. With Niklas Süle retired, Emre Can sidelined long term and Nico Schlotterbeck's future still uncertain, BVB are urgently seeking defensive cover.
According to Michael Unverdorben, deputy head of the sports desk at Salzburger Nachrichten, BVB are getting a centre-back who "is already further ahead at this age than Dayot Upamecano was back then".
"He is certainly Salzburg's best centre-back. People have always known he would be a major signing because he has incredible natural ability and huge potential. He is strong in the tackle and in the air and has everything a defender of international calibre needs," Unverdorben told SPOX in early May.