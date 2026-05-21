He even burst into tears! Cristiano Ronaldo ends Al-Nassr's six-year curse

Since joining the Saudi Pro League in early 2023, Ronaldo has regularly hit the headlines. Over the past two campaigns he finished top scorer with 35 goals in 2023/24 and 25 in 2024/25, yet his side still finished as runners-up on both occasions. During his time at Real Madrid, he won five Champions League titles.

He is now in Portugal's World Cup squad for the expanded tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June–19 July), making this his sixth World Cup finals appearance—a record.

Lionel Messi is also poised to appear at a record-equalling sixth tournament, although defending champions Argentina have yet to unveil their squad. Ronaldo is already the only player to have scored at five different World Cups.