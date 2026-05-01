"He does whatever he likes with him": Toni Kroos was deeply impressed by a Bayern Munich player against PSG

Nuno Mendes, widely regarded as the world's best left-back, struggled to contain Olise. "He does whatever he likes against what I consider to be the best left-back in the world," Kroos remarked. Yet, in the recent past, Mendes had "had the measure of plenty of good right-wingers". Kroos speculated that the 23-year-old Portuguese player must have thought: "Damn, here's someone I'm not physically better than – and that's a tough one."

With consistently impressive performances, Olise has put himself in the Ballon d'Or conversation this season; in 47 competitive matches, the 24-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 29 assists.

French TV pundit Christophe Dugarry even drew parallels between Olise and Zinedine Zidane after the gala match against PSG. "I may be stretching it, but this kid has a bit of 'Zizou' about him: the laid-back way he controls the ball, uses his body, drifts between the lines, and reads the game," Dugarry told RMC.