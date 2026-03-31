The FC Barcelona striker has been advised by his former teammate Douglas Costa to join Italy’s record champions Juventus Turin once his contract with the Catalans expires.
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"He'd be perfect": Former Bayern Munich teammate advises Robert Lewandowski on a surprise transfer
"Robert scores in every conceivable way. He would be a real asset to Juventus, and I would advise him to wear the black and white shirt. He scores everywhere and will continue to do so for many years to come. He would be perfect for the Bianconeri. But then again, they already have a brilliant striker," said Costa in an interview with Tuttosport.
The Brazilian and Lewandowski played together for Bayern for three seasons between 2015 and 2017 and then again between 2020 and 2021, so they know each other very well. After his time in Munich, Costa moved on to Juve – and is now recommending that the Polish striker make the same move.
In the 2017/18 season, Costa was loaned out by Bayern to the Old Lady, with a permanent move following a year later. Across all competitions, he made 103 appearances for the Turin side (ten goals, 22 assists) and won the Italian league title three times.
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A meeting between Juventus and Lewandowski?
Lewandowski’s contract with Barça runs until the end of June 2026. The 37-year-old has not yet made a final decision on what comes next, but Juventus are reportedly interested in signing him.
In this regard, there is even said to have been a meeting between officials from the Old Lady and Lewandowski on the sidelines of the World Cup qualifier between Poland and Albania (2-1).
Lewandowski, who moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona in 2022, has not been the undisputed first choice in the Catalans’ attack since this season. Nevertheless, he remains a key part of the team under manager Hansi Flick. In the current 2025/26 season, he has so far scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances.
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Juventus are looking for a replacement for Vlahovic
Meanwhile, Juventus are on the lookout for a new striker to replace Dusan Vlahovic, who is keen to leave. The Serbian’s contract, who has been sidelined since mid-December with an adductor injury, expires in Turin this summer, meaning he could leave on a free transfer.
However, there have also been recent reports of a U-turn in this situation. Vlahovic is said to be in talks with Juve, at the very least, and negotiating the options for a contract extension.
Robert Lewandowski: His performance statistics for the 2025–26 season
Matches
Goals
Assists
Minutes played
37
16
3
1,950