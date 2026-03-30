Bayern Munich’s former captain, Stefan Effenberg, has advised Michael Olise against leaving the German record champions at the end of this season.
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"He’d be doing himself a favour": Stefan Effenberg makes a clear statement about Michael Olise and Bayern Munich
Speaking on Sport1’s ‘Doppelpass’ about Olise staying at Säbener Straße, the 2001 Champions League winner said: “He’d be doing himself a favour, because he feels very much at home here in Munich and within the team.”
Effenberg went on to comment on Olise’s contract with FCB, which runs until 2029: “I can’t imagine him leaving FC Bayern in the summer. I would be inclined to extend his contract again.”
- Getty Images Sport
Michael Olise's contract with FC Bayern does not contain a release clause
Olise joined Munich from English Premier League side Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for a transfer fee of €53 million and quickly established himself as a key player. Given his outstanding performances, it is hardly surprising that European heavyweights are said to have set their sights on the French international. In particular, English champions Liverpool FC and Spanish record champions Real Madrid have been mentioned in this context in recent weeks.
Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl recently emphasised in Sport Bild, however, that selling Olise in the summer was not on the cards: “We’re not wasting a single thought on that.” After all, the 24-year-old has “every opportunity a top player could wish for” in Munich.
CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also declared Olise to be for sale. “Whichever club is making eyes at him: anyone who plays for FC Bayern knows what they have at FC Bayern,” he said. Meanwhile, Eberl once again pointed to the long-term contract, which contains no release clause, and stated: “We are relaxed.”
Uli Hoeneß does not want to sell Michael Olise to Liverpool FC
Honorary President Uli Hoeneß also weighed in. Speaking at the 'data:unplugged' AI festival, he commented on Olise, a potential successor to Salah at Liverpool: "Liverpool have already spent 500 million euros this year and are having a very poor season. We won’t be helping them to play better next year."
Even immoral offers couldn’t change this: “We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans worldwide, and it doesn’t help them much if we have 200 million euros in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it.”
Reportedly, Olise feels very much at home in Munich, is enjoying life in the Bavarian capital and is also highly regarded within the squad. And the sporting prospects are looking good too: with just a few months left in the season, Bayern are still in contention on all three fronts. The league title is within reach, FCB are in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, and in the Champions League quarter-finals, the eagerly anticipated clash with Real Madrid is set for 7 and 15 April.
- Getty Images Sport
Michael Olise's performance statistics at FC Bayern
Appearances 94 Goals 36 Assists 50 Yellow cards 13 Titles 2