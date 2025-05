This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'He became really, really important' - Former USMNT stars Tony Meola and Charlie Davies weigh in on Weston McKennie's reported new contract Serie A W. McKennie Juventus The two former MLS stars have both shared positive reactions to rumors about Weston McKennie's contract extension with the Old Lady Meola believes McKennie deserves the new deal

Does acknowledges surprise at contract turnaround after his exile

Davies highlights American midfielder's mental strength Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Serie A LAZ JUV Match preview