'Harry Kane wasn't the best player' - Former Tottenham defender says striker 'rarely stood out' in Spurs youth team but reveals secret to Bayern star's success
Ex-Spurs star Steven Caulker says Harry Kane "wasn't the best player" in the club's youth set-up but he knows why he's gone on to become a success.
- Caulker knows Kane from time at Spurs
- Says striker wasn't the best in youth set-up
- But his mentality has made him a success