Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Harry Kane sends 'unreal' message to Bayern fans and sounds rallying cry ahead of Real Madrid Champions League clash

Harry KaneBayern MunichEintracht FrankfurtBayern Munich vs Eintracht FrankfurtBundesligaReal Madrid

Harry Kane thanked Bayern Munich fans for their 'unreal' support as they gear up to face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane sends message to Bayern Munich fans
  • Netted a brace in win over Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Tuchel's side host Real Madrid on Tuesday
Article continues below

Editors' Picks