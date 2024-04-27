Harry Kane is inevitable! England striker fires Bayern Munich to narrow win over Frankfurt as Bavarians hit form ahead of Real Madrid Champions League clash
Harry Kane scored twice in a record-breaking afternoon to lift Bayern Munich to a narrow 2-1 win over European hopefuls Frankfurt
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane brace carried Bayern to victory
- England striker eclipsed his single-season goalscoring record
- Bayern in encouraging form ahead of Champions League clash