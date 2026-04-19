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Harry Kane hails Bayern Munich 'mentality' after second successive Bundesliga title success
Champions secure title at Allianz Arena
Bayern have officially been crowned German champions for the 2025-26 campaign following a 4-2 win against Stuttgart. Despite Chris Führich opening the scoring for the visitors, the hosts responded with a rapid treble from Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson, and Alphonso Davies in a devastating six-minute spell. Harry Kane, coming on as a half-time substitute for Jamal Musiala, added a fourth in the 52nd minute before Chema Andrés grabbed a late consolation. The victory puts Bayern on 79 points, a massive 15 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four games left to play, cementing an incredible title defence.
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Elite mentality drives Bayern forward
Speaking after the trophy was secured, Kane was quick to point out that the team's psychological strength has been the deciding factor this year. The striker told DAZN: "It's been a fantastic season for us. To finish the league off in the way we have, and with the goals that we've scored, it's just a credit to the mentality of the boys. From the first game until the last, we are going to keep pushing. We still have a lot to play for obviously in other competitions. All the hard work, all the days together this makes it worth it, to be champions again."
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Historic numbers for Kane
The English marksman has been phenomenal again for Bayern this term, with his strike against Stuttgart taking his total to 32 league goals in just 27 appearances. Across all competitions this season, Kane has netted a staggering 51 times in 43 matches. His individual display against Stuttgart, which included a 95% passing accuracy during his 45-minute cameo, typified his overall impact. Since arriving in Germany in 2023, his incredible record stands at 136 goals and 32 assists in 139 matches. Kane's lethal consistency has powered a dominant league campaign where Bayern have amassed 109 goals and an astonishing goal difference of +80.
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Chasing the treble and further glory
Bayern have little time to celebrate as they pursue a historic treble. They travel to face Bayer Leverkusen in a crucial DFB-Pokal semi-final clash on Wednesday, before returning to league action against Mainz. Looming large on the horizon is a massive two-legged Champions League semi-final against holders Paris Saint-Germain.