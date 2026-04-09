Harry Kane explains reason why he appeared to bizarrely stand & stare at Bayern Munich's celebrating fans after win over Real Madrid
Seeking out his support system
Following Bayern's 2-1 win over Real Madrid, photos of Kane motionless staring into the stands began circulating on social media. While his teammates were busy applauding the Munich supporters, the striker remained fixed in one spot, appearing to be in a deep trance as he took in the atmosphere.
The images sparked instant debate online, with some suggesting he was soaking in the pressure of the occasion, while others wondered if he was experiencing a moment of reflection regarding his quest for a first major career trophy. However, the prolific forward has now moved to clarify the situation, insisting there was a very practical and sentimental reason for his behavior.
Watch the clip
A family ritual
Speaking about the footage that has since gone viral, the 32-year-old revealed that he was simply trying to find his family among the thousands of cheering fans. After such a massive game on the European stage, Kane wanted to share the moment with his wife and children before heading back into the dressing room.
"That was where my family is sitting," Kane explained. "Trying to find my wife and my family but couldn’t quite. So they are somewhere."
- AFP
What comes next?
The ultimate goal for Kane remains the team silverware that has evaded him throughout his illustrious career. While individual accolades have piled up, the Champions League represents the pinnacle of his ambitions with the Bavarian giants.
Before facing Los Blancos at the Allianz Arena in the second leg next week, Die Roten will first face St. Pauli in the Bundesliga. Vincent Kompany's side have a strong chance of securing the league title this season, currently sitting atop the table, nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.