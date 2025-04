This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Happy to continue in England' - Mexico international Raúl Jiménez confirms desire to extend contract with Fulham R. Jimenez Fulham Premier League Mexico The striker’s contract with the Cottagers expires on June 30, but he's hopeful to extend his deal with Fulham Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jiménez is in his second season with Fulham

El “Lobo de Tepeji” has scored 19 goals for the club

They currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League BOU FUL Match preview