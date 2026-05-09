'He's incredibly gifted' – Hansi Flick laughs off Kylian Mbappe criticism as Barcelona boss denies Real Madrid are better off without French star

Barcelona boss Flick has offered a glowing assessment of Mbappe as the striker nears a return to the Real Madrid starting lineup for Sunday’s La Liga showdown. Addressing questions during a pre-match press conference regarding whether Los Blancos play with more cohesion in the Frenchman's absence, Flick was emphatic in his defence of the 27-year-old.

"Real Madrid plays better without Mbappe? He is one of the best players in the world, please," Flick remarked with a sigh of disbelief. The German tactician emphasised that Mbappé's presence fundamentally alters the dynamics of any match, regardless of the tactical debates surrounding Madrid’s performances during his absence.