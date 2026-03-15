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Hansi Flick explains decision to bench Lamine Yamal for Barcelona's clash with Sevilla
Managing Yamal's workload
Speaking ahead of kick-off, Flick was transparent about the move, citing the player's heavy involvement in recent weeks.
"Lamine carries many minutes and now we have three games in this week and we have to give him a rest," Flick told DAZN. The decision underscores a protective approach toward the 17-year-old, who has become the cornerstone of Barca's attacking play.
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A gruelling schedule ahead for Barcelona
The exclusion of Yamal is part of a broader rotation strategy as Barcelona navigate a congested fixture list. With a vital Champions League second-leg tie against Newcastle United looming on Wednesday, Flick is prioritising squad depth to ensure his key players remain fresh for both domestic and European challenges.
Flick emphasised the importance of the coming days, noting that there is no room for error if the club wants to maintain its momentum. "It is a very important week," Flick pointed out. "We have three games before the break, from today until Sunday, and we have to win all three. That is our goal; we have to give it everything."
Opportunity for Bardghji against Sevilla
With Yamal on the bench, Roony Bardghji and Dani Olmo have been drafted into the attacking unit to support Robert Lewandowski. The lineup also features a full debut for youngster Xavi Espart at right-back, as Eric Garcia is only on the bench after missing the first leg at Newcastle due to an overload.
The atmosphere is expected to be electric, aided by the opening of additional seating sections in the stadium which will extend the capacity to 62,000. Flick added: "I'm waiting to see the fans today. Against Atletico Madrid we experienced a great atmosphere and I hope that today too. It is very important to have that support."
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Maintaining continuity in the engine room
While the attack and defence have seen significant changes, Flick has opted for stability in the middle of the park. Marc Bernal and Pedri continue their partnership, tasked with controlling the tempo against a Sevilla side looking to cause an upset.
The German's blend of youth and experience reflects the current reality of a squad stretched by injuries and scheduling demands.
With Yamal "resting strategically," the pressure falls on the likes of Olmo, Raphinha and Lewandowski to provide the clinical edge.
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