Granit Xhaka on the move already?! Sunderland star linked with shock January move to Serie A giants with midfielder open to transfer

The Swiss hero Xhaka has surprisingly found himself at the centre of fresh transfer speculation, with Italian outlet Tuttosport reporting that Juventus are ready to revisit the idea of signing the Swiss midfielder in January. The 33-year-old only joined Sunderland in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract running until 2028, but his immediate impact in the Premier League has reportedly reignited interest in Italy.

The Turin-based paper claims Xhaka is “back in fashion” as Juve urgently seek midfield reinforcements ahead of a planned shift to a 4-3-3 under Luciano Spalletti. With first-choice targets such as Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand deemed “nearly impossible” to secure mid-season, the Bianconeri are said to be studying alternative solutions, and Xhaka has re-emerged as an option.

Xhaka has played every minute of Sunderland’s Premier League campaign so far, captaining the newly promoted side to fourth place with 19 points after 11 games. He has scored once and provided three assists across 990 minutes, prompting the Italian media outlet to describe him as a proven “leader” whom Regis Le Bris “has never given up on.”

The report also claims the midfielder’s entourage is prepared to “listen to potential offers” from Champions League clubs and that Sunderland “have not closed the door” on negotiations, fuelling speculation of a possible mid-season switch.