Gotham FC reportedly in advanced talks to relocate to new NYCFC Stadium

Gotham FC could move from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey to NYCFC's new stadium at Etihad Park in Queens. Sportico reported that the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship team is in advanced talks about the relocation.

The new stadium is set to be completed in 2027 and is located next to Citi Field, home of the Major League Baseball's (MLB) New York Mets. The entire operation of Etihad Park will cost $780 million dollars and is eyeing their timing opening for the 2027-28 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.







