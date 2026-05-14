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Gotham FC reportedly in advanced talks to relocate to new NYCFC Stadium
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New Jersey or Queens?
Gotham FC could move from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey to NYCFC's new stadium at Etihad Park in Queens. Sportico reported that the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship team is in advanced talks about the relocation.
The new stadium is set to be completed in 2027 and is located next to Citi Field, home of the Major League Baseball's (MLB) New York Mets. The entire operation of Etihad Park will cost $780 million dollars and is eyeing their timing opening for the 2027-28 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
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'We regularly evaluate options to best support our players'
“Like many clubs, especially in the NWSL as the league rapidly grows, we regularly evaluate options to best support our players, supporters and organization,” Gotham said in a club statement, shared by Sportico. “We don’t have any updates to share right now.”
If Gotham FC were to relocate, it would be for the 2028 NWSL season, according to the outlet. There hasn't been a signed contract, nor has there been a final decision made.
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What this means
If this does go through, Gotham FC would be moving to a venue in a different state, but one that could bring the club closer to a larger portion of its New York City fanbase. Gotham currently plays at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., a PATH and NJ Transit ride away for many NYC-based supporters. A move to Etihad Park in Queens would shift that commute to the NYC subway and Long Island Rail Road, potentially making matchdays more accessible for fans across the five boroughs and Long Island. Gotham drew close to 8,900 fans per game last season, and while Etihad Park’s planned 25,000-seat capacity matches Sports Illustrated Stadium, the move could give the club a stronger platform to grow attendance from the city.
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July 15 will be a test run for Queens
On July 15, Gotham FC is playing at Citi Field in Queens against the Washington Spirit. This match, titled the Queens Classic, will be the first women's sporting event at the Mets' home field. The match up is being highly advertised and will also be the first-ever NWSL match actually in New York City. Three days after the Queens Classic, Gotham will play at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in Manhattan.