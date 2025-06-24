This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
FBL-USA-COSTA RICA-FRIENDLYAFP
Alejandro Orellana

‘See you in the Gold Cup final’ — Mexico's Javier Aguirre shares message from Costa Rica's Miguel Herrera ahead of quarterfinals

Mexico vs Costa RicaMexicoCosta RicaCONCACAF Gold CupMexico vs Saudi ArabiaSaudi ArabiaUSA vs Costa RicaUSAJ. AguirreM. Herrera

Mexico will face Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals, while Costa Rica will take on the USMNT

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mexico and Costa Rica played to a 0-0 draw
  • Costa Rica will face the United States on Sunday
  • Mexico will play Saudi Arabia on Saturday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta