GOAL8 Round 13: Play now for FREE, compete for a $100,000 prize and prove you're a master soccer score predictor

PREMIER LEAGUE: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2, MANCHESTER UNITED 2

GOAL Verdict: What happens when you have a team with a poor home record hosting a team with equally disappointing away one? Most likely a draw. Neither Tottenham nor Manchester United will be happy with their last set of results. The Red Devils got brought back to earth after a surprisingly successful run against 19th-placed Nottingham Forest in a 2-2 draw, while Spurs weren't much better as they lost to bitter rivals Chelsea 1-0 at home. While United are shaky defensively, with 16 goals allowed in 10 matches, Tottenham are missing key players in attack and won't be able to fully take advantage.

PREMIER LEAGUE: EVERTON 2, FULHAM 1

GOAL Verdict: The form sheet hasn't been kind to either side, with one win apiece in their last five games. Fulham haven't been the same team since the start of last season when they were challenging for a European place - and injuries have played a role. Although the Toffees haven't been awe-inspiring at their jaw-dropping new ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, they should have enough to edge past the Cottagers.

SERIE A: AC MILAN 2, PARMA 0

GOAL Verdict: The Rosoneri haven't looked the same since losing their American star Christian Pulisic to injury, drawing three of their last five matches. Yet, traveling to Parma offers a bit of a make-good game for Max Allegri's side. Parma have just one win to their name this season and have scored just five goals in 10 outings. This should be an easy three points for the visitors, especially if Pulisic returns.

MLS: INTER MIAMI 3, NASHVILLE SC 1

GOAL Verdict: It would be crazy to bet against the Herons at home in a deciding game, but history - as recent as last season - tells us they can, indeed, lose. Nashville should give Miami an early fight, but there are key differences between the Coyotes and Inter Miami's opposition, Atlanta United, in last season's playoffs. Nashville might be more skilled in attack, but they don't have the pace Atlanta did last season. And Joe Willis is a good MLS goalkeeper, but he isn't as good as an in-form Brad Guzan. Count on Lionel Messi and Co. advancing.

MLS: FC CINCINNATI 2, COLUMBUS CREW 1

GOAL Verdict: FC Cincinnati were the better regular season team, but the Crew have had the edge in the "Hell is Real" derby between the Ohio rivals this season, winning two and drawing one in the four matches. Cincy's 4-0 loss in Columbus will raise questions, but it's likely a much-needed wake up call for Pat Noonan's side. Wilfried Nancy and the Crew won't go down easily, but playing at TQL Stadium gives FCC the edge. This match will go down to the wire, but FCC win.