GOAL8 Round 12: Play now for FREE, compete for a $100,000 prize and prove you're a master soccer score predictor

BUNDESLIGA: FC ST PAULI 1, BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH 1

GOAL Verdict: Despite changing managers, Borussia Gladbach’s fortunes haven’t improved. They remain winless in their last five, with just three points to show for eight games, leaving them anchored at the bottom of the Bundesliga table. It’s been a disastrous start, but FC St Pauli haven’t fared much better. Sitting only four spots higher, they’ve lost five of their eight matches and are currently on a five-game losing streak. With both sides struggling badly for form and confidence, this one looks destined to end in a gritty, low-scoring draw.

PREMIER LEAGUE: MANCHESTER UNITED 3, NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2

GOAL Verdict: After a turbulent start, Man Utd finally seem to be finding their feet under Ruben Amorim, winning three straight games for the first time in his tenure. The momentum is building, and confidence is returning. However, Nottingham Forest won’t make things easy. Sean Dyche’s men are still settling into his system but have shown resilience, especially in Europe, where they’ve managed key wins. Forest could frustrate United, but with form and confidence on their side, the Red Devils should still have enough to take all three points.

BUNDESLIGA: BAYERN MUNICH 3, BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0

GOAL Verdict: Eight games in, eight wins, and Bayern Munich look like an unstoppable machine. The Bavarian giants have brushed aside every challenge so far, showing no signs of slowing down. That doesn’t bode well for Bayer Leverkusen, who have struggled to find consistency despite winning three of their last five league games. They’ll need to be flawless to stand any chance, but with Bayern in this form, even their best effort might not be enough.

PREMIER LEAGUE: TOTTENHAM 2, CHELSEA 2

GOAL Verdict: Chelsea have struggled to find their spark since Cole Palmer’s injury, with the team’s attacking flow visibly disrupted. They’ve shown flashes of rhythm but remain inconsistent, losing three of their last five league games while winning the other two. That mixed form doesn’t inspire much confidence, especially against a Tottenham side that’s been steady. Spurs have lost just once in their last five, picking up two wins and two draws in that stretch. It sets the stage for a tense, hard-fought London derby - one that could easily go either way depending on which version of Chelsea shows up.

MLS: INTER MIAMI 3, NASHVILLE SC 2

GOAL Verdict: Things haven’t gone Nashville SC’s way heading into the postseason. They hoped to gain an upper hand over Inter Miami in the final regular season game, only to lose, 5-2. The Herons then repeated the feat in the first round of the playoffs, cruising to a 3-1 win. This came despite Nashville losing just twice in the six games before that, showing how Miami’s form. With four wins, a draw, and only one loss in the same stretch, Miami carried their momentum into the playoffs. The advantage clearly lies with Lionel Messi's side, though Nashville might still have a trick or two left to make things interesting.

MLS: VANCOUVER WHITECAPS 2, FC DALLAS 1

GOAL Verdict: Despite a mixed finish to the season, FC Dallas entered the playoffs with optimism after a 2-1 win over Vancouver on the final day of the regular season. However, that confidence quickly faded as the Whitecaps dominated Game 1, cruising to a 3-0 victory while limiting Dallas to just a single shot on goal. The result gives Vancouver the momentum heading into Game 2, especially considering they’ve lost only twice in league play since Aug. 10. Dallas will need a major turnaround to keep their postseason hopes alive.