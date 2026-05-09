VfB Stuttgart can cap off the 2025/26 Bundesliga season in style by securing Champions League qualification on their own merits. The key to this success: a 3-1 home win on matchday 33 against direct rivals Bayer Leverkusen. At the heart of it all: striker Deniz Undav, who celebrated a personal milestone.
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Goal-scoring record and links to Kylian Mbappé: VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav explains his special celebration
Undav netted the third goal against the Werkself to secure the win for his side. The 29-year-old now has 19 goals this season, already more than his haul from the 2023/24 campaign when the Swabians finished runners-up.
"I've set a new record now—19 goals—and I'm obviously delighted. It would be nice to reach 20 next week," Undav told DAZN. "I'll give it my all to make that happen, because we have to win to qualify for the Champions League."
Yet the forward stressed that collective success comes first: "If we make it to the Champions League, I won't care about reaching 20 goals."
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Three-way battle for fourth place in the Champions League: Hoffenheim and Bayer chase Stuttgart
With matchday 34 looming this Saturday, Stuttgart are locked in a three-way fight for fourth place with TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have already sealed the top three Champions League spots.
Stuttgart (61 points, +21 goal difference) travel to Eintracht Frankfurt, TSG Hoffenheim (61/+17) visit Borussia Mönchengladbach, and "underdogs" Leverkusen (58/+22) host Hamburger SV.
Undav on the celebrations: "I'm being labelled a 'commander' just like Mbappé"
Undav drew attention not only with his goal, but also with his celebration, during which he could be seen admonishing strike partner Ermedin Demirovic with an emphatic raised index finger.
"I'm labelled a 'commander' just like Mbappé in all those memes," Undav explained, "and two or three weeks ago we agreed that I'd do this celebration if I scored again."
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé is frequently shown in memes wearing a military uniform and, because of his immense influence in world football, is dubbed a "commander" or "dictator".
Deniz Undav at VfB Stuttgart: Here's how his season shapes up
Season
Matches
Goals
Assists
2023/24
30
18
10
2024/25
27
9
3
2025/26
28
19
5