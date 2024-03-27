GOAL's ideal England Euro 2024 squad: Kobbie Mainoo makes the cut, but Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish miss out

With Gareth Southgate closing in on naming his 23-man group for the tournament in Germany, GOAL has tried to steer him in the right direction

The road to Euro 2024 is almost over for England. The next time the Three Lions convene, they will do so for two pre-tournament friendlies before heading off to Germany, most likely as tournament favourites. It's been a long time since the pressure was so great.

It's not clear exactly how Gareth Southgate will go about naming his final squad for the Euros, but March's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium were likely the final chance for certain players to impress, at least in an international setting. As such, the England boss surely has an idea of which 23 players he will be selecting this summer.

But what would your England Euro 2024 squad be right now? That's the question nine GOAL writers and editors (Stephen Darwin, Krishan Davis, Mark Doyle, Richard Martin, Tom Maston, Matt O'Connor-Simpson, Amee Ruszkai, Joe Strange and James Westwood) have been grappling with in recent days, with each having individually put together the 23 players they would choose to take to Germany, as well as the line-up they would select for England's opening match against Serbia on June 16 if they were in Southgate's shoes.

We've tallied the results to put together GOAL's ideal England Euro 2024 squad - but have we got it right? Check out the selections below, and let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page...