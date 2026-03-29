Glenn Hoddle in line for sensational Tottenham return after Igor Tudor sacking

According to The Daily Mail, Hoddle has emerged as a genuine candidate to take the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 68-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the club's history and previously managed the side between 2001 and 2003. However, a move for Hoddle would represent a massive gamble given that he has not held a formal management position since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006.

Despite his long absence from the dugout, Hoddle remains a beloved figure among the Spurs faithful. The club's hierarchy is looking for a figure who understands the club's DNA after the failed experiment with Tudor. Hoddle has indicated a willingness to step in and help his former side during their hour of need.