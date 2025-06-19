This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Gennaro Gattuso urges 'reflection' over lack of homegrown talent in Serie A as new Italy coach highlights foreign dominance in top flight Italy G. Gattuso Serie A Gennaro Gattuso has urged coaches in Serie A to give more chances to young players from Italy as he bemoans the lack of homegrown talent.

Wants more chances to be given to youngsters

Majority of Serie A players are from outside the country.